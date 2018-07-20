Distinguished Young Women of Jefferson County

Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Twenty high school senior girls will compete for cash-tuition and college granted scholarships and the opportunity to represent Jefferson County in the Distinguished Young Women Program of Alabama in Montgomery in January.

All tickets are for reserved seating and are $15.00 each for July 20, 7:00 PM and July 21, 1:00 PM preliminaries; $25.00 each for the July 21, 7:00 PM Finals.

For more information about the program, please contact Chairman Eddie Macksoud at 907-0210 or jefferson@distinguishedyw.orgor visit www.distinguishedyw.org.  

Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
