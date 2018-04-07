The Hoover City Schools Foundation is selling tickets for its third annual Denim & Dining fundraiser in the banquet room at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

This year’s event is scheduled from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on April 7. Guests are asked to dress in blue jeans for a night that will include barbecue, sides, desserts, a wide selection of craft beer and wine, music and a silent auction.

As of the Hoover Sun’s press time, auction items were still being collected, but in past years the silent auction has included gift certificates to restaurants, beach trips and hotel stays at various places.

Simmons Middle School teacher Robert Abernathy is scheduled to provide music for the evening, along with musicians from Hoover schools, said Janet Turner, executive director for the foundation.

Proceeds from the event will help provide grants for teachers to pursue innovative instruction ideas. The first year, Denim & Dining raised about $16,000, while last year’s event drew about 250 people and netted almost $30,000, Turner said.

Tickets cost $65 after March 27 and are good for a meal and two drinks. Employees of Hoover City Schools can buy tickets for $35, while past grant winners can get them free, Turner said.

To buy tickets, go to hoovercsf.org.