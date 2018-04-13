DAY OUT WITH THOMAS™: BIG ADVENTURES TOUR 2018 IS PULLING INTO Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

WHO: Thomas the Tank Engine

WHAT:

• A 25-minute (approximate) ride with a talking Thomas the Tank Engine

• A Meet & Greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

• A Thomas & Friends Imagination Station featuring a variety of activities

• A ‘Passport to Adventures’ booklet for children to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion.

• Thomas & Friends-themed activities including crafts, photo ops, and more

• Storytelling, video viewing and live music

WHEN: Apr 13, 14, 15, 21, 22, 2018

TIME: 9am – 5pm on Friday and Sunday & 8am – 6pm on Saturdays

WHERE: 1919 9th Street, Calera, Alabama 35040

Tickets for Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2018 are on sale now and available by calling Ticketweb toll-free 866-468-7630, or by visiting www.ticketweb.com/dowt. Ticket prices are $20.19 plus tax for ages 2 and up (service charges and fee may apply).