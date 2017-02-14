Community Forum: The Immigrant/ Refugee Ban

Join us for a panel-style community forum led by activists and local community members about the recent immigrant/ refugee ban. Our panelists will discuss the impact of the ban, as well as ways that the average citizen can become more involved with the political process. A Q & A session, along with refreshments, will follow the discussion.  The event is free and open to the public. Free of charge. For more information, contact Dala Eloubeidi at 205-470-8026 or dalaeloubeidi@gmail.com. Parking is available for free at the deck on 13th Street and 6th Avenue S.

UAB Sterne Library 917 13th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294 View Map

