Community Forum on Anti-Bullying

Spotlight on Homophobic Bullying. Thursday, April 20th, 2017 6:00-7:15pm

Alabama School of Fine Arts-1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

Birmingham Hadassah along with the Alabama Safe Schools Coalition, Birmingham Gay and Lesbian Parenting Group, City of Birmingham, Levite JCC, City of Birmingham Mayor's Office, Magic City Acceptance Project, PFLAG, Sojourn, United Way of Central Alabama and YWCA present a FREE community forum on Homophobic Bullying.

Learn what is happening in schools and our our community to combat homophobic bullying. Panel discussion includes Alabama policy overview, community and national programs/models, parent/student perspectives and ways to use address this issue starting in elementary schools.

This is a second program presented by this consortium about bullying, the first weighing in on the role of schools in Bullying and Cyber-Bullying.

For more information contact Sherri Grunfeld, Hadassah Social Action Co-Chair

205-249-7154

ssdgrun@aol.com