Support group for those who’ve lost someone close to them. Trained facilitators who have experienced grief just like you will guide you through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide you with the tools and resources to move forward. Join any time during the 14-week series. For college-age and older. Registration fee: $20 and includes workbook and refreshments. Call 991-5430 or email office@faith-pca.org for questions and/or registration or visit griefshare.org/ groups/63460.