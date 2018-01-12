CLIMATE CHANGE

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209

Climate change is hotly debated. Some believe it is the greatest threat to our civilization and some believe it is a hoax. Michael Hansen, Executive Director of GASP (Greater Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution), will help us understand the science behind anthropogenic climate change, the threat it poses to Alabama and what we can do about it.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Outdoor
205-348-6482
