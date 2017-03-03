Circle of Prayer & Protection

Hoover Crescent Islamic Center 2524 Hackberry Ln, Hoover, AL ‎ , Hoover, Alabama

Communities of faith and concerned individuals will gather as a show of solidarity and prayerful support to the Muslim community, in an effort lead by the Greater Birmingham Ministries. Attendees will gather and form a Circle of Prayer & Protection around the entrance to the Hoover Crescent Islamic Center. Friends and allies will create a circle around the Muslims and each will read a prayer aloud in their support, time permitting.

The Muslim Friday congregational prayer will follow the event inside the Islamic Center. Event attendees are welcome to observe the weekly sermon and prayer.

BIS is Alabama's largest Muslim community in the state. We have a mission to become the unifying platform for nurturing and sustaining a vibrant Muslim community in the Greater Birmingham area, and to help improve the quality of life for society at large.

