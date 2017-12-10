Christmas on the Bluff Choir Concert

Bluff Park United Methodist Church 733 Valley St, Hoover, Alabama 35226

The Bluff Park United Methodist Church Choir presents their eighth annual Christmas holiday concert at the church on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. The beloved concert will take place, as in past years, in the church's main Sanctuary.

Lonnie Parsons, Director of Worship Music for the church, will direct the annual BPUMC Christmas choir concert. The performance features the BPUMC Choir and Orchestra with Carole Armistead and Marcus Chatterton. Special Guests: 3 on a String, Kelli Dodd, and Anthony Hardin.

The concert is a free community event.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church 733 Valley St, Hoover, Alabama 35226 View Map
Religion & Spirituality
