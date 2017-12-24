Christmas Carol Service

Bluff Park United Methodist Church 733 Valley St, Hoover, Alabama 35226

There are two Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Services, at 4:00 and 6:00. These services are an excellent way to remember Christ at the climax of the Christmas season.

There is also a 10 am service that will not have communion. 

