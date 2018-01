As a small token of THANK YOU for supporting Riverchase Car Wash for the past 10 amazing years in City of Hoover...

We are offering a *FREE CAR WASH* with *GIFT BAGS* for all customers on Jan. 15 (MLK Monday).

You are more than welcome to take advantage of our 50% off of In & Out Car Washes.

Gift bags will include sweet items from other local small businesses.