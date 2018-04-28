The city of Hoover is gearing up for the 12th annual Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on April 28.

Think of it as a day in the park with 15,000 to 18,000 of your friends and neighbors. That’s how many people were estimated to be at last year’s celebration, which marked the city’s 50th anniversary.

But since the event lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors tend to come and go as they please.

The event starts at 11 a.m. with a dedication of pavers in memory of U.S. military veterans at the Veterans Memorial Plaza. Then a city worker cranks up a forklift to pull a giant apple pie (the pan is 10 feet, 3 inches in diameter) out of specially-built oven. Volunteers serve the pie with ice cream for free.

The day also will feature live entertainment that typically includes musicians and dance groups made up of students from Hoover schools and community groups.

Children can play in a kids zone with carnival rides and inflatables, and a live disc jockey will oversee games that usually include sack races, hula hoop contests and similar activities, city events coordinator Erin Colbaugh said. The city also encourages people to bring their antique vehicles, sports cars and other show cars to display.

The Birmingham Zoo, Alabama Wildlife Center and a group called 6th Day Creatures bring animals for kids to see and pet, and there also will be pony rides, crafts, face painters and balloon twisters, Colbaugh said.

The Hoover Police Department will offer free child ID kits that include fingerprinting and show off their canine unit and special equipment from their bomb unit, special response team and mobile command center. The Hoover Fire Department will showcase its technical rescue team.

Businesses and other groups with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce will have a large exhibitor tent, and people can buy food from numerous food trucks, Colbaugh said.

Free parking and shuttles will be at Spain Park High School, and a company called Shred-It will provide free document destruction in the high school parking lot.