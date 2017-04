Celebrate Hoover's 50th Anniversary at Celebrate Hoover Day on Saturday, April 29th from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm. This event is free to the public and kicks off at 11:00 am with the Veterans Memorial Paver Dedication. There will be a wide range of activities for all ages including: car show, live entertainment, exhibitor pavilion, Kids Zone, document destruction, e-cycling, giant apple pie and more.