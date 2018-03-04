Bluff Park United Methodist hosts Dr. Faythe Freese for annual organ recital series

On March 4, the Bluff Park United Methodist Church will be hosting Dr. Faythe Freese for their annual organ recital series.

Started in 2003 as a way to raise money for a major organ maintenance project, senior pastor Mike Holly said the series continued after the project was completed. This year will mark the 16th year Bluff Park UMC has held the event.

Freese is the organ department coordinator and a professor of organ at the University of Alabama School of Music. The first American woman to record at L’Eglise de la Sainte-Trinité, Paris on the organ, Freese lived in Magdeburg, Germany in Spring 2015 and performed on over 50 historic organs in nine countries, according to her university biography. She has released solo organ work, with the most recent being “The Freese Collection.”

“Dr. Freese will attract students and friends from the University of Alabama and those of us fortunate to have experienced her talent and enthusiasm,” Holly said. In the past, Bluff Park UMC has hosted performers from Birmingham Southern College, Samford University and area churches.

Typically, attendance varies for the event depending on the familiarity of the community with the recitalist, Holly said, but it is free and open to the public. The performance, which begins at 4 p.m., will last about an hour, and Freese will also be providing commentary during her recital. A reception will follow the event during which guests will be able to meet and talk with Freese.

For more information, contact Bluff Park UMC at 822-0910.