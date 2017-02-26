Birmingham Islamic Society Hosts Open House

The Birmingham Islamic Society will host an Open House to come meet their Muslim neighbors.

“The best way to dispel our ignorance and fear of one another is to create dialogue and get to know one another," said BIS President, Mr. Ashfaq Taufique. "We invite everyone to attend this timely special event and look forward to meeting new friends."

Guided tours will be offered every 30 minutes. There will also be short talk sessions on the following topics, including time for questions and answers.

2:15 PM Introduction to Islam

4:00 PM The Sharia American Muslims Live

4:30 PM Women in Islam

Open House attendees will also have the opportunity to observe the late afternoon congregational prayer called 'Asr at 3:15 PM. Light refreshments will be served.

BIS is Alabama's largest Muslim community in the state. We have a mission to become the unifying platform for nurturing and sustaining a vibrant Muslim community in the Greater Birmingham area, and to help improve the quality of life for society at large. Contact Ms. Ream Shoreibah at rshoreibah@gmail.co m or 205.578.8835.