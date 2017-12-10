Birmingham Boys Choir Annual Christmas Concert

The Birmingham Boys Choir presents its 40th Annual Christmas Concert. The BBC is made up of more than 150 boys in grades 3-12 from nearly 60 schools throughout the area. Make this concert part of your holiday tradition and choose from the two concert offerings, Sunday at 2:30 pm or Monday at 7:00 pm. This free concert is our gift to the community. Space is limited so please register your attendance by visiting our website. The Birmingham Boys Choir... celebrating 45 years.