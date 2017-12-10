The Birmingham Boys Choir presents its 40th Annual Christmas Concert. The BBC is made up of more than 150 boys in grades 3-12 from nearly 60 schools throughout the area. Make this concert part of your holiday tradition and choose from the two concert offerings, Sunday at 2:30 pm or Monday at 7:00 pm. This free concert is our gift to the community. Space is limited so please register your attendance by visiting our website. The Birmingham Boys Choir... celebrating 45 years.
Birmingham Boys Choir Annual Christmas Concert
Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road, Hoover, Alabama 35213
Concerts & Live Music
