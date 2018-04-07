BHRA Basset Bash: Hounds & Homeruns

Good People Brewing Company 114 14th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Basset Hound Rescue of Alabama will have lots of fun events for folks and their dogs!! Contests: Longest Ears, Best Howler, and Hot Dog Toss!! We will be raffling great prizes! Live Music by Zach Austin, Jake Beaty, Cody Howell, Gigi Scott & Trouble Town! Chubbfather's Food Truck will be there! It will be a howling good time for all!

Good People Brewing Company 114 14th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
