The eighth annual Bark and Wine event benefiting the Shelby Humane Society will be at Greystone Country Club on July 22 beginning at 6 p.m.

Highlights of the night will be a strolling dinner — meaning heavy hors d’eouvres and food stations — beginning at 7 p.m. and both silent and live auctions. The auctions will be held by Granger Thagard & Associates, Inc., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Auction items include a trip to Cuba, local art and a Bourbon Trail tasting excursion.

Tickets are available for $150 per person, and reservations are limited to 170. Tables are available for $1,400 and seat eight. This year there are three sponsorship levels: gold, with seating for 10 at $2,500; platinum, with seating for 12 at $5,000; and signature, with seating for 12 at $10,000. All guests are asked to RSVP by July 1.

This year’s dinner is focused on supporting the humane society’s “quick-fix program,” which provides low-cost spay and neutering to Shelby County residents. In 2018, the society will begin supporting rural communities through Shelby Outreach and will utilize the Shelby SafePet program to protect victims of domestic violence and their pets.

The Shelby Humane Society is located at 381 McDow Road in Columbiana, and Greystone Country Club is located at 1100 Greystone Drive in Birmingham.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit shelbyhumane.org. To donate items to the auction or to sponsor the event, contact 216-3303. The Shelby Humane Society Facebook page will also be posting more information leading up to the event.