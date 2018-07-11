Program designed to help unemployed men and women age 50 and older update their job-search skills and, in some cases, get short-term job training. For more information and register for the workshops, call the AARP Foundation at 1-855-850-2525 or call Jefferson State at 856-8588.
Back to Work 50+ Program
Jefferson State Community College 4600 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama 35242
Business & Career, Education & Learning
