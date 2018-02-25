Book Signing for author Latasha J. Humphrey's new book

This event will include a signed copy of This Relationship Matters Book, picture with esteemed Author Latasha J. Humphrey, a cocktail reception and access to shop with local vendors.

Latasha J. Humphrey is a happy native of Chicago, Illinois. However, for the most part, grew up in Birmingham and Hoover, Alabama; where she became a proud Hoover Bucs Alumna. After high school, Latasha began her life journey through many personal, educational and professional experiences. She is an entrepreneur, mentor, transformational life coach, and advocate of women and girls. She is also an active participant in the entertainment, educational, inspirational, and nonprofit communities, and is a former model and finalist in the Miss Birmingham Heritage Pageant.

Latasha is the Founder and Chairwoman of The Flora Pearl Foundation, Inc., where the mission is building healthy relationships and partnerships between women and girls; mothers and daughters through education, community service, networking, unification, and career planning. Also, Latasha oversees and manages the largest After School Care Program site in Hoover City Schools where enrollment is over 160 students with a staff of twelve members.

Latasha has worked for and served with several foremost organizations in Alabama’s public and private sector, such as, Flora Pearl Foundation, Inc., Dream Girls Academy International, Faith Chapel Christian Center, Real Life Poets Incorporated, Youth Villages, Virginia College, Board of Education Leeds City Schools, Hope Manifest, YWCA (AmeriCorps Program), City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services, and Red Mountain Park, developing alliances with many of Alabama’s influential elite.

Latasha resides in Hoover, Alabama; she has two amazing teenagers, Zion and Zahreia, and a miniature Schnauzer named Onyx Sunrise.