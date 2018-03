Designed as a free family friendly event, the Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris helps raise money for Camp Seale Harris, which is Alabama’s only camp for children with diabetes. In addition to a 5K and a 1-mile walk or run, the event will have music, free healthy snacks, a bounce house, diabetes awareness information and team awards.

For more information or to register, visitbhmwalkforcsh.swellgives.com.