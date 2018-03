Presented by UAB Medicine, the PurpleStride 5k serves as the largest fundraiser for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The race — which was started in 2008 — has raised more than $87 million for pancreatic cancer research through community events over the years.

The race is a 5k run or walk event and registrants can participate as individuals or as teams. Runners will start at 9 a.m. after an 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony. To learn more or to register, visit bit.ly/2EEJzq2.