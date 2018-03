As a way to raise money and awareness for Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue, the local nonprofit is putting on a 5K race and one mile “whisker walk.” Their mission is to save abandoned, stray or injured animals and help them get adopted.

Registrants for the race will be given participation bags and T-shirts and will be able to enjoy food trucks, a band, kid activities and see cats available for adoption. Registration is available at http://bit.ly/2EI44C9 through April 9 and in-person from April 10-13.