As part of the movement to end lupus, organizers of the Walk to End Lupus now are working to raise money for lupus research and to raise awareness for the autoimmune disease. The one-mile walk and fundraising can be done as an individual or as a team. Check-in is at 1 p.m., followed by a ceremony at 2:45 p.m. and the walk at 3 p.m. To register, visit bit.ly/2od7AKE.