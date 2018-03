The Funky Fun Run/Walk benefiting the Autism Society of Alabama is returning this year as a way to raise money and awareness for autism. It’s designed to unify thousands of participants statewide and focus on the mission of the Autism Society.

The 5K race begins at 8 a.m., followed by the walk at 9:30 a.m. For more information or to register for the event, visit funkyfunrun.com/locations.php.