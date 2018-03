This year will mark the 17th annual High Country 5K Race and Fun Run, which highlights mountaintop views of the Birmingham area. The race will have chip timing and sentries at mile markers to update times, and registrants are welcome to a free pasta dinner the preceding night at 6 p.m. and a pancake breakfast following the race. A free one-mile fun run, which starts at 9 a.m., is also open to children.

For more information or to register for the run, visit bit.ly/2DvAU8S.