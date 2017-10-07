Shades Crest Baptist Church will hold an Arts and Crafts Fair. There will be a wonderful variety of vendors marketing their delightful products. Free coffee, water. Breakfast items for sale. Children's Corner for them to make a craft to take home. For families with babies there will be a diaper changing area for their convenience. Vendors who are interested in participating may call the church (822-1360) A portion of the proceeds will support our mission work in Moldova with human trafficking victims.
Arts and Crafts Fair
Shades Crest Baptist Church 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama
