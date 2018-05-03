Anita’s Wig and Reopening

A Free Community Event

Anita’s Wigs invites the Birmingham community to celebrate its Grand Reopening on Thursday, May 3rd from 6:00-8:00PM.

Meet and greet special guest Brenda Ladun, local award-winning news anchor, published author, and two-time breast cancer survivor. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres by Swamp Monster BBQ. The store’s recently renovated showroom creates a fully customized boutique experience.

We invite you to tour the updated facility located in the Patton Creek Shopping Center. Guest can also register for the upcoming 14th Annual Brenda Ladun Conquer Cancer Run. About the Company Anita’s Wigs seeks to embody hope. We help outer appearances reflect inner beauty, and we value every client.

Because selecting a wig can be a bit overwhelming, we truly customize your shopping experience. We have dozens of wig lines and hundreds of styles available. Anita’s is also committed to giving back to the community with partners like the American Cancer Society, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, school partners, and other local organizations.