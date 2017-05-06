Alzheimer's of Central Alabama Garden Art Party

Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama’s Garden Art Party – May 6 at Iron City from 7-10 p.m.

Over the past 22 years, ACA’s Garden Art Party has raised more than $2.3 million for local programs and services benefitting Alzheimer’s patients and their families.

This year’s party will be Saturday, May 6 at Iron City. The event includes silent and live auctions featuring trips, entertainment and dining packages, artwork, and jewelry. Each year, artwork created by Alzheimer’s patients from assisted living and adult day care centers is featured in the auction.

ACA helps families living with dementia who cannot afford the most basic of necessities, like continence supplies and respite care. These services are offered to patients in 21 central Alabama counties. Since 2001 ACA has funded 24 research grants encouraging statewide graduate students and young professionals to pursue careers in Alzheimer’s research.

Purchase tickets at alzca.org/current-events or by calling 871-7970