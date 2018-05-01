Alzheimer's Foundation of America's National Educating America tour Comes to Birmingham

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA)’s national Educating America National Tour, featuring AFA’s free Concepts in Care educational conference, free memory screenings, and much more, comes to Birmingham on Tuesday, May 1st. The free program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, caregivers, and anyone interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s disease.

Attendees will learn from renowned Alzheimer’s and caregiving experts, about topics such as preventing and treating cognitive decline; building a strong caregiving team; faith and spirituality in caregiving; and creating a dementia friendly environment. A Q&A will follow each session in which attendees can ask the experts questions. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with one other.