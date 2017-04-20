Alzheimer's Foundation of America Hosts Educating America Tour in Birmingham

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA)’s 15th anniversary Educating America National Tour, featuring AFA’s free Concepts in Care educational conference, community memory screenings, and much more, stops in Birmingham on April 20.

Attendees will learn from renowned Alzheimer’s and caregiving experts, including Richard E. Powers, M.D., from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, and director of the Bureau of Geriatric Psychiatry, Alabama Department of Mental Health, who will provide an overview on research. Other topics include unraveling Alzheimer’s disease, and understanding other symptoms of the illness, including sleeplessness and agitation.

The event will also include a display of AFA’s Quilt to Remember, the nation’s first large-scale quilt that pays tribute to the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease.