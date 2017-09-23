8th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fall Festival

Hoover Preserve 601 Preserve Way, Hoover, Alabama

Inviting everyone to our 8th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K & Fall Festival. This is a family and pet friendly race with a 5K and 10K walk/run. The event will also include a fun array of Fall festival activities for all ages including games, children’s inflatables, face painting, crafts, and more. Join us onSaturday, September 23, 2017, at The Preserve in Hoover, Alabama.Online registration is available by visiting www.ThinkOfLaura.org/HeadOverTeal and following the links. Discounted prices are available for all who register before September 10, 2017. Participants and supporters can set up a team or individual fundraising page or donate through the LCBF web site.

Info
Festivals & Fairs
