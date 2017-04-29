2017 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil

to Google Calendar - 2017 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2017 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2017 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 iCalendar - 2017 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil - 2017-04-29 15:00:00

The Green at Ross Bridge 2101 Grand Ave., Hoover, Alabama

Hope for Autumn Foundation to hold 10th annual Crawfish Boil to support local families battling childhood cancer. Takes place at the Main Green of Ross Bridge. Spend your afternoon enjoying all you can eat crawfish prepared by Louisiana native John Hein, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixings, dancing to live music by Pioneer Chicken Stand and the Divines, and entertaining your kids with bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and ice cream. Purchase tickets at www.hopeforautumnfoundation.org!

Info

The Green at Ross Bridge 2101 Grand Ave., Hoover, Alabama View Map

Health & Wellness

to Google Calendar - 2017 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2017 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2017 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 iCalendar - 2017 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil - 2017-04-29 15:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
See our full April issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours