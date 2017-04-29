The 2017 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil will be held on April 29, 2017 on the Main Green of Ross Bridge. The Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil will be an afternoon of music, food, and fun, with live music and plenty of activities for the kids. Proceeds from the event benefit the families of area pediatric cancer patients, as well as the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorder's Developmental Therapeutics Program which seeks to find new and innovative treatments for children with difficult to treat cancer.

Crawfish prepared by Louisiana native John Hein. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs for the kids, as well as bounce houses, face painting, and balloon artists. Soda and water will be provided, bring your own adult beverages. Live music by Pioneer Chicken Stand and the Divines.

Tickets are $30 online and $35 at the door. Children 5-12 and under are $5. Visit www.hopeforautumnfoundation.org for more information, or email info@hopeforautumnfoundation.org.

**This event will occur rain or shine, tickets are nonrefundable**