2017 Dad Brigade volunteer day

The Hoover City Dad Brigade is looking for at least 600 volunteers for this summer’s volunteer day at the schools. For the first time, the event will include projects at the high school alongside elementary and middle schools.

Signups for the volunteer day begin on June 5. Participants must be in high school or older. Since this year will include high school projects, Murphy said he is hoping to have 600-700 volunteers show up. Hoover Rotary Club, Chick-Fil-A, Zaxby's, Home Depot, Gene Smith and Gresham, Smith & Partners are the sponsors this year.

Volunteers will meet at the Galleria Home Depot location, 3670 Riverchase Galleria, at 6:45 a.m. on the day of the Dad Brigade. After a short kickoff event, the volunteers will disperse to their respective schools to work on improvement projects until noon.

To sign up, find the Hoover City Dad Brigade on Facebook.