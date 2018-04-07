17th Annual High Country 5K

Shades Crest Baptist Church 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama

The 17th Annual High Country 5K is presented by Shades Crest Baptist Church and will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 with an 8:00 am start. The I Mile Free kids’ Fun Run begins at 9:00 am. Register online at active.com or print a form at shadescrest.org. New this year will be chip timing.

Pre-registration costs are the following:

$20 prior to March 22

$25 from March 23 to April 6

$30 on Race Day

Entrance fee includes:

T-shirt (guaranteed only to first 300 registered runners)

Pre-race pasta dinner on Friday night, April 6th

Post-race pancake breakfast (medal ceremony)

Info
Shades Crest Baptist Church 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama
Leisure & Recreation
205-822-1750
