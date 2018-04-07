The 17th Annual High Country 5K is presented by Shades Crest Baptist Church and will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 with an 8:00 am start. The I Mile Free kids’ Fun Run begins at 9:00 am. Register online at active.com or print a form at shadescrest.org. New this year will be chip timing.
Pre-registration costs are the following:
$20 prior to March 22
$25 from March 23 to April 6
$30 on Race Day
Entrance fee includes:
T-shirt (guaranteed only to first 300 registered runners)
Pre-race pasta dinner on Friday night, April 6th
Post-race pancake breakfast (medal ceremony)