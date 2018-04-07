The 17th Annual High Country 5K is presented by Shades Crest Baptist Church and will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 with an 8:00 am start. The I Mile Free kids’ Fun Run begins at 9:00 am. Register online at active.com or print a form at shadescrest.org. New this year will be chip timing.

Pre-registration costs are the following:

$20 prior to March 22

$25 from March 23 to April 6

$30 on Race Day

Entrance fee includes:

T-shirt (guaranteed only to first 300 registered runners)

Pre-race pasta dinner on Friday night, April 6th

Post-race pancake breakfast (medal ceremony)