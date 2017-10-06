The 13th Annual Barber Vintage Festival presented by Triumph is one of the most highly anticipated motorcycle events in the world. The three-day festival features the Fan Zone, which offers food, entertainment, Ace Corner, a Century Parade, Swap Meet with hundreds of vendors, Monster Energy Motocross Show, Wall of Death, Globe of Death and much more! Tickets start at only $25. Visit www.barberracingevents.com for more information.
