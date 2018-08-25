The 12th Annual Fairy Tale Ball

Join us for a magical evening for children and families featuring entertainment and dancing, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, activities for children, an incredible silent auction, face painters, stilt-walkers, balloon twisters, magicians, an over-the-top candy bar, fairy tale characters and more!

Proceeds from this incredible event benefit Childcare Resources, a non-profit agency whose mission is to make quality care and education of children happen by providing information, education, and assistance to families, providers of childcare, and the community.

Please contact Morgan Hargrove for more information about tickets! 205-945-0018 Ext. 306 | mhargrove@ccr-bhm.org