11th Annual Fairy Tale Ball

YOU'RE INVITED TO AN EVENING GALA FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

The 2017 Fairy Tale Ball features dance music, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, adult and children’s beverages, a “candy bar” and interactive entertainment. Your guests and you will delight in fairy tale characters and costumed stilt walkers, magicians, jugglers, and other entertainers. The setting for this year’s gala is the Birmingham Marriott Grandview.

Guests of all ages can enjoy a formal night out that includes fairy land activities and a silent auction, which features locally donated items, services, sports tickets and vacation packages. Presented by the Board of Directors and Junior Board of Childcare Resources, Fairy Tale Ball proceeds benefit the programs and services offered to the community by the agency. Corporate sponsors receive tangible benefits, such as tickets to the event, reserved tables and promotional consideration based on sponsorship level. Entertain your family while supporting other children and their families served by Childcare Resources!