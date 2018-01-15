Women in Business: Vivian Mora - State Farm

× Expand Vivian Mora

When Vivian Mora immigrated to the U.S. from Brazil, everything about insurance was an unknown to her.

“It was a learning curve,” Mora said.

For the past nine years, Mora has helped others in the Hoover area navigate and understand insurance and financing as a State Farm agent.

“I’m enjoying every minute of it,” she said.

Mora was working with her husband running a Hispanic marketing firm when a State Farm recruiter approached her and told Mora he thought she might be a good fit as an agent. At the time, she didn’t think she had the time to add something else to her plate, but a few months later Mora decided to give it a try.

She started by absorbing clients from another agent who had retired, but soon she started building new business of her own. While many of her customers are lifelong Hoover or Alabama residents, Mora said roughly half of her clientele are immigrants from Africa, Asia and Latin America who now live in Hoover.

She said she enjoys being the person to introduce them to how insurance works for the first time and answer many of the same questions she once had.

“We love that diversity,” Mora said. “It’s the first time somebody took the time to sit down with them to explain.”

Mora now has a team of eight employees in a recently remodeled office at 3253 Lorna Road, where they encourage customers to stop by at any time. Mora said her staff works hard at “trying to make customers’ lives easier” and offers services in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“We are a very open, walk-in office,” she said. “We really take into consideration what they’re going through, what their family is going through, what their budget is and what their expectations are.”

Through State Farm, Mora offers home, automotive, property, business and life insurance policies. They also provide savings, auto and home financing or refinancing services to be a “one-stop shop,” Mora said.

“We are able to take them from protecting what they currently have,” Mora said, “all the way to helping them plan for the future of their families.”

► WHERE: 3253 Lorna Road

► CALL: 822-5023

► WEBSITE: vivianmoraagency.com

Sponsored Content.