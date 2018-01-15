Women in Business: Tyjuana Pierce - Davenport’s Alteration & Repair

× Expand Tyjuana Pierce

As head seamstress at Davenport’s Alterations, Tyjuana Pierce is keeping the old-fashioned art of tailoring clothes alive.

Pierce has been sewing for 15 years, since her mother taught her basic stitches and she learned to tailor in high school and junior college. She joined Davenport’s in August 2017 and alters everything “from blue jeans to formal dresses” to give clients a more flattering fit.

“Being a seamstress, you’re dealing directly with the person, one on one, and I enjoy that,” Pierce said.

Pierce said she works on garments for a variety of clients, and she particularly enjoys tailoring men’s clothing. Alterations start at $12 for pants and $30 for dresses.

And she added that there’s more to alterations than just measurements: A well-tailored garment should reflect its owner’s sense of style.

“I look at you and try to get a feel for your personality, then I taper the garment according to your body structure,” Pierce said. “If you paid good money for your clothing, you want to go somewhere where they’re going to really tailor your garment.”

Pierce said she has a service-minded attitude at work, at home and at church. It’s essential to every day at Davenport’s.

“I love good customer service. I like giving it, and I like receiving it,” Pierce said. “I love doing this job.”

Since tailoring is no longer a commonly taught skill, Pierce said her talents as a seamstress are all the more valuable for clients who want to look great and feel confident in their clothes.

► WHERE: 3734 Lorna Road

► CALL: 240-6243

► WEBSITE: davenportsalteration.com

