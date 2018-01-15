Women in Business: Tami Hallman - The Tami Hallman Group

× Expand Tami Hallman

Tami Hallman says she’s pretty intense when it comes to reliability.

“I keep a color-coded to-do list that I live by,” she said. “Those in my office know that the to-do list is king.”

Hallman said when she got into real estate more than 10 years ago, the No. 1 complaint she got from people was that Realtors didn’t return phone calls or live up to their word.

“I wanted to change that,” she said. “I swore I would always make my word something that others could rely on and believe.”

She wanted her clients at the Tami Hallman Group to know they could trust her when she said a particular house was a good investment, so she put effort into earning that trust.

“If clients can’t trust you to return phone calls or show up on time, how can they trust you when it comes to market insight? I’m dependable, honest, and a true redhead,” Hallman said. “I speak my mind when it needs to be heard.”

When she was planning her career path, Hallman initially thought she wanted to get into real estate as an investor.

“But as I began that journey, I found my true passion was in communicating and helping others with their investment goals,” she said. “Being a planner and a go-getter made me certain that I could do more good as an agent than merely an investor. I’m a people person, and I love that part of this business. It tells me I’m right where I need to be.”

Hallman said she loves walking a first-time buyer through a $75,000 purchase just as much as she enjoys consulting sellers on a higher-end home.

“It’s about the experience to me,”she said. “I want that to be good for them.”

This year marks her 11th year in real estate, and she’s one of the top realtors in the Greater Alabama MLS.

“I represent both buyers and sellers and aid them in achieving their real estate goals,” Hallman said.

She’s driven in her own life and loves to motivate others to reach their dreams.

“I love that every day in this field is different,” Hallman said. “My favorite thing about being a realtor is the people I get to meet. I also love the stories behind the transactions. There’s never a dull moment.”

Originally from Pinson, she moved to Los Angeles for school and met her husband there.

“After college, I convinced him that moving back to Alabama was in his best interest,” Hallman said with a laugh. “It’s been the best decision we could have made for ourselves and our family.”

She can’t imagine life anywhere other than the South, she said.

“We have a daughter who will be turning a year old in March and I can’t wait to show her what it means to grow up in the South,” she said.

► WHERE: 100 Chase Park South, Suite 128

► CALL: 205-223-9576

► WEBSITE: hallmanproperties.com

