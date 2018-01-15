Women in Business: T.K. Smith - State Farm

For State Farm agent T.K. Smith, making life go right is more than just a slogan; it’s a way of life.

Through community service projects, developing relationships with clients and taking time for self-care, she is great at finding ways to make life go right for herself and her clients.

She and her team “focus on helping people protect their families from the things that could cause them financial difficulties.”

Rather than pushing cookie-cutter offers, she takes the time to get to know her clients, build relationships with them and help them identify what products they really need. That makes her company unique.

“Most businesses say they provide excellent service,” Smith said, “but making sure our clients are satisfied is something we focus on and talk about daily.”

To Smith, focus on individual needs is the key to success.

“I think we all have to define our life goals based on what makes us happy, [and] that’s different for everyone,” Smith said. “It could be money, position, family ... when you use your talents and achieve those goals, I think you’re living a successful life.”

She attributes her personal success to faith, family and friends, and putting in many hours of hard work. But she also knows that time to recharge her batteries is crucial for life to go right.

“To me [that] means feeling good about the work you do, knowing that you have put your heart into it, but not having to think about it every waking hour,” Smith said. “There should be time every day where you turn your mind off work and focus on other things that make you happy like family, friends, and hobbies — even if it’s just 30 minutes a day.”

► WHERE: 1500 Southlake Park, Suite 100

► CALL: 987-9099

► WEBSITE: tksmith.com

