Women in Business: Sarah Grace Bond - Bedzzz Express

× Expand Sarah Grace Bond.

When Sarah Grace Bond first starting working for Bedzzz Express, a successful mattress company that was founded in Birmingham and now has more than 50 locations across the Southeast, she never imagined that one day she’d be managing a location on her own.

Bond began her experience with Bedzzz Express in 2009 at the Pelham Applegate warehouse as the secretary, where she worked for about one year before she attended college.

After graduating college in 2014, Bond started working on the sales side of things at the Bedzzz Express location in Tuscaloosa, where she worked as the assistant manager. She found she enjoyed sales and eventually transferred to the Hoover location to work as the manager on duty in 2017.

As manager on duty, Bond works both behind the scenes and on the sales floor. She opens the store and greets and guides customers through the sales process.

“We have a very specific way to sell the beds,” she said. She listens to customers’ complaints, including back pain, sleep apnea or snoring, and assists them with finding the mattress that’s best for them.

The satisfaction that comes when customers’ sleep has improved through the purchase of a new mattress is Bond’s favorite part about working at Bedzzz Express. “It’s always nice to hear customers come back and validate that they’regetting a good night’s sleep,” she said.

Bond loves working at Bedzzz Express and hopes to own her own location one day. “Bedzzz Express is a wonderful company to work for,” Bond said. “You get to work with very good people and you get to sell a good night’s sleep!”

► WHERE: 1676 Montgomery Highway

► CALL: 979-7274

► WEBSITE: bedzzzexpress.com

Sponsored Content.