Women in Business: Sandra Plenty DeMoss - Alford Avenue Antiques & Vintage

Sandra Plenty DeMoss began to cultivate her experience for buying and selling vintage goods from a young age.

Growing up in a military family that was always on the move, DeMoss said she and her mother often attended estate sales on Saturday mornings to help replenish the family’s furniture and household items. This love for the Saturday morning sales continued and eventually grew into a business, Alford Avenue Antiques & Vintage.

Since 2010, DeMoss conducts estate sales and now consigns pre-owned, pre-loved things in vintage condition at her shop on Alford Avenue, which opened in May 2016.

“I love what I do,” DeMoss said. “It’s all about the people I get to help. When people do business with us, they’re happy that they did.”

Visitors to the storefront will find a “retail experience that is a menagerieof antique, vintage, recycled and/oreven new items in fabulous condition,” DeMoss said.

Items have been consigned or are curated from an estate sale conducted by DeMoss. Their diversity in culture reflects that of the shop’s customers.

“It’s a way for people in the community to have a place that they can go and help them liquidate their assets, sell a few things they no longer need and patronize a local business,” DeMoss said.

She said the storefront exists because of the estate sales and remains open because of the support of the Bluff Park community’s Live Love Shop Bluff Park campaign.

Alford Avenue Antiques & Vintage aims to be an example to recycle wherever you can and to be kind to everybody.

► WHERE: 1218 Alford Ave.

► CALL: 516-4767

► WEBSITE: alfordavenueantiques.com

