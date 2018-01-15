Women in Business: Peggy Lucas - Lucas & Associates

× Expand Peggy Lucas

Two heads are better than one — that’s why Peggy Lucas has expanded her real estate practice with adding Buyer Specialist Heather Zuo.

Lucas has more than 19 years of experience in residential real estate sales in the Birmingham-Hoover Metro area. She and her husband, David Lucas, are co-owners of Lucas & Associates real estate firm located in Riverchase.

As the real estate market recovery brings in more business, Lucas decided to create her team with Zuo so they can help more clients achieve their home ownership dreams. In 2018, Lucas is looking to double the number of clients served.

The pairing brings complementary strengths to the market. Lucas is an industry veteran with an established practice and credentials, including Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), as well has holding her Associate Broker License. Zuo is an up and coming Realtor who brings fresh eyes and an understandingof the younger “first-time” home buyer.

With her CIPS designation, Lucas wants to grow her number of international clients. Zuo, who graduated Magna Cum Laude from UAB Honors College with a B.S. in marketing, will be the perfect counterpart and will begin working on her designations this year.

“I hope my brand, Peggy Lucas, Putting Families First, puts people a little more at ease when they are looking to buy their largest financial investment: their home,” Lucas said.

► WHERE: 100 Chase Park S., Suite 128

► CALL: 283-1055

► WEBSITE: peggylucas.com

