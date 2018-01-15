Women in Business: Melissa A. Curl, O.D. - Alabama Family Eye Care

× Expand Melissa Curl

Dr. Melissa Curl discovered her desire to open her own optometry practice, Alabama Family Eye Care, while she was on a journey to find herself.

While studying biology at Jacksonville State University, Dr. Curl worked for four ophthalmologists. The work they did piqued her interest and she realized that ophthalmology was something she may want to pursue.

Although she enjoyed the subject matter, Dr. Curl was concerned she wouldn’t be able to have a decent family life. She eventually shifted her focus and started her Ph.D. in Pathology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Soon after starting the Ph.D. program, Dr. Curl realized that she was such a people person she needed more interaction with the outside world than being stuck in a laboratory doing research.

“I decided to take a year off to do some soul searching and find what it was I really wanted to do,” Dr. Curl said. She realized she needed to go back to what she loved at the beginning, but wanted to get a different perspective, so she began working for two female optometrists.

They disproved her theory that she wouldn’t be able to have a family life if she pursued optometry. “They do most of what an ophthalmologist does, just not surgery,” Dr. Curl said. “That’s where you get really stressed with your time and what the job demands of you.”

After coming to that realization, Dr. Curl enrolled in the School of Optometry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and graduated in July 1998. After that, she pursued a Primary Care and Ocular disease Residency at the Tuscaloosa VA Hospital. She finished her residency in July 1999, opened Alabama Family Eye Care in August and had her first child in September.

“It was kind of crazy,” Dr. Curl said. “It ended up working out fine but it was very stressful at the beginning.”

Dr. Curl always knew she wanted to open her own practice, but was nervous because of the many optometrists in the area, plus the nearby school of optometry.

“I always knew I wanted to work for myself, so I decided to just take the plunge and do it,” she said. “It was the right decision but it was extremely hard.”

Dr. Curl’s favorite part about owning a practice is interacting with people. Working for herself allows her the liberty of taking extra time with patients to get to know them.

“It’s not just about their eye exam,” Dr. Curl said. “We have families that have been coming to me for all 18 years. I’ve watched their children grow up and I’ve gone through things with them and I love that relationship I’m able to have with those patients. That’s very rewarding to me.”

Having those relationships and the variety of patients she sees on a daily basis makes no two days the same. “Every day is a new challenge and it keeps it fresh and exciting,” she said. “I don’t really ever get bored.”

Dr. Curl also values education. For the first five years of her practice, she worked as an assistant professor at the School of Optometry at UAB, where she taught two days a week in their primary care clinic. Alabama Family Eye Care also serves as an external rotation site for third and fourth year students to learn and get real-life experience by working at a private optometric practice.

Dr. Curl consistently faces the challenge of effectively communicating the importance of eye health and exams.

“If you don’t have good eye health, then there’s not a pair of contact lenses or glasses I can give you to make you see well,” she said. “You must have good eye health first and foremost and that allows you in turn to have good vision. This means having a dilated eye exam at least every 2 years even if you have perfect vision without contact lenses or glasses.”

One thing Dr. Curl has learned from owning her own practice is that you can’t have it all at the same time. “I probably wasn’t quite as prepared as I thought to balance work life and family life,” she said. “Work life still gets in the way of family at times, so you have to learn to be okay with that.”

Dr. Curl also acknowledges the importance of having a supportive partner. “I could not have done it without my husband,” she said. “He was very supportive and understanding through all those years that I not only didn’t have an income, but put my family in a lot of debt to make my dream a reality.”

“Things are not going to be perfect but at the end of the day, I feel fulfilled as an individual, I feel fulfilled as a mother, and I feel fulfilled as a business woman,” Dr. Curl said.

