Women in Business: Marian Washburn - Insurance Place

× Expand Marian Washburn

Marian Washburn is the principal and agency owner of this local independent insurance agency. For 29 years, Washburn and her staff have provided preferred insurance products to Alabama families.

Insurance Place has a market for homes of every type and location. It also provides excellent options for auto, watercraft and recreational vehicle insurance needs. In addition, the agency is a trusted source for commercial insurance. Clients span the spectrum from the one-man contractor to multi-state operations.

Along with Washburn, Insurance Place is fortunate to have a team of dedicated employees who love working with customers. One of the most rewarding things to Washburn as a business owner is getting compliments from customers about the staff.

“It tells me we are connecting and doing our very best for our customer,” Washburn said. “At the end of the day, that is the most important part of what we do.”

In the coming years, Insurance Place will no doubt change with the times as it relates to technology and customer interaction preferences. Our goal is to integrate these changes in a way that keeps our relationships with our customers on a personal level. We look forward to meeting our new neighbors as they move into our wonderful community.

► WHERE: 2225 Cahaba Valley Drive

► CALL: 205-995-1956

► WEBSITE: insuranceplacebirmingham.com

Sponsored Content.