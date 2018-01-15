Women in Business: Lori Burke and Haley Hill - Tagged and Happy

× Expand Lori Burke and Haley Hill.

Haley Hill and Lori Burke’s business, Tagged and Happy, has exploded in size since it began in 2013, but they don’t worry too much about its growth. They’d rather focus on the people.

“It keeps growing without us pushing it to grow,” Hill said. “We don’t focus on the clothes; we focus on the people that we’re meeting.”

Tagged and Happy started with metal door decorations before the duo moved to T-shirt designs. Burke and Hill made 400 Alabama and Auburn T-shirts for a local Christmas show and not only sold them all, but also created a back-order list that led to selling their merchandise in the Hoover Wrapsody store. Then, “everything started growing” and they expanded to more businesses.

From their beginnings in Burke’s dining room, the clothing company now has its products in more than 500 stores across the U.S., from Arizona and Colorado to Michigan and West Virginia.

Tagged and Happy has the same motto guiding it: “It’s not about the shirts, it’s about the people who wear them.”

“We were two moms, two best friends and we wanted to spread happy,” Hill said. “We are very much the same person, same heart, same belief system, same goals.”

Their goal is to keep growing Tagged and Happy until the logo is as recognizable as the “Life is Good” shirts, and reminds people of the happy things in the world.

“We love each other and we love the people we come into contact with,” Hill said.

► WHERE: 3055 Lorna Road, Suite 200

► WEBSITE: taggedandhappy.com

