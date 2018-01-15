Women in Business: Julie Ivy White - Lucas & Associates

× Expand Julie Ivy White

When real estate agent Julie White joined Lucas & Associates, she had a very clear goal. She didn’t simply want to sell homes, but to educate homebuyers and homesellers.

In 2006, White ended her 18-year career as a teacher to pursue a career in real estate. White said her experience as an educator carried easily over into her new profession, where she now uses her teaching skills to educate her clients about home selling, home buying, and homeownership.

“I find the skills I honed as a teacher are the ones that bring outstanding value to my clients,” she said. “I’m able to educate buyers and sellers on the multitude of true benefits of homeownership. Homeownership isn’t just about a house, it boils down to building wealth for yourself and your family, and most people can do that if they buy the right real estate.”

Now, 11 years later, Julie says she has the greatest job in the world. “I love what I do,” she said. “Selling and/or buying real estate can be a lengthy process. My clients and I spend a lot of time together. Oftentimes, we develop a great relationship and get to know each other very well. Clients open up their lives to me – home buying is a very personal experience!”

Julie said she puts her clients above everything else. “Real estate decisions are the big ones and my clients deserve my best. I work hard, I’m honest, and I play by the rules. These things matter to me. I want every single client of mine to believe I was the absolute best agent for them!”

► CALL: 796-7843

► WEBSITE: juliewhiterealtor.com

Sponsored Content.